Debate Intensifies Over Regulating Harmful Content on Digital Platforms

The Indian government is considering the need for new legal regulations to control harmful content streaming on social media and OTT platforms. This move follows concerns raised in Parliament by MP Naresh Mhaske, with support from Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, amidst demands for stricter legal measures.

The Indian government is set to review current legal frameworks regarding the streaming of harmful content on social media and OTT platforms. This follows a push from MP Naresh Mhaske, who highlighted serious concerns during Parliament's Budget Session.

Mhaske demanded immediate action against the proliferation of obscene, vulgar, and violent content on digital platforms, stressing the urgency for stronger regulations. The reply was issued by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, allowing recognition of issues raised by MPs and bodies like the NCW.

Minister Vaishnaw confirmed that discussions have occurred in various courts about these concerns. He acknowledged existing legal measures but noted a growing demand for more stringent regulations. The I&B Ministry plans to delve into current legal provisions to explore the necessity of a new legal framework.

