NGO Leader Accused of Defrauding Donors in Alleged Gaza Aid Scam
A chairman of an NGO in Maharashtra's Beed district is under scrutiny for allegedly cheating donors after raising funds to aid Palestine and Gaza. The Anti-Terrorism Squad uncovered that donations were routed to his personal account rather than the NGO's official account. Legal action has commenced.
- Country:
- India
The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating a case of alleged fraud involving the chairman of an NGO in Maharashtra's Beed district, who reportedly misled donors by claiming to raise funds for Palestine and Gaza. According to authorities, the donations were funneled into the chairman's personal account.
The ATS discovered the fraudulent activity through social media surveillance. The suspect, Qureshi Shah Rukh Qureshi Chhote Miyan, founder of Himayat Foundation, allegedly used a UPI QR code linked to his personal bank account to collect donations intended for humanitarian aid.
As a result of the complaint filed by ATS's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit, a case has been registered against Qureshi for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. The probe continues as further evidence is gathered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fraudulent Job Promises in Thane: Alleged Conman Dupes Aspirants
Trump Allies Turn Tables on NY Attorney General with Fraud Accusation
India Urges Caution: Rise in Online Fraud Targeting Char Dham Pilgrims
AI alone can’t fight fraud: Bankers demand transparency and ethical design
UN Expert Condemns Israeli Strike on Gaza’s Last Hospital Amid Health Crisis