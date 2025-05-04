NGO Leader Accused of Defrauding Donors in Alleged Gaza Aid Scam

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating a case of alleged fraud involving the chairman of an NGO in Maharashtra's Beed district, who reportedly misled donors by claiming to raise funds for Palestine and Gaza. According to authorities, the donations were funneled into the chairman's personal account.

The ATS discovered the fraudulent activity through social media surveillance. The suspect, Qureshi Shah Rukh Qureshi Chhote Miyan, founder of Himayat Foundation, allegedly used a UPI QR code linked to his personal bank account to collect donations intended for humanitarian aid.

As a result of the complaint filed by ATS's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit, a case has been registered against Qureshi for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. The probe continues as further evidence is gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)