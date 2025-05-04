Left Menu

NGO Leader Accused of Defrauding Donors in Alleged Gaza Aid Scam

A chairman of an NGO in Maharashtra's Beed district is under scrutiny for allegedly cheating donors after raising funds to aid Palestine and Gaza. The Anti-Terrorism Squad uncovered that donations were routed to his personal account rather than the NGO's official account. Legal action has commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 20:20 IST
NGO Leader Accused of Defrauding Donors in Alleged Gaza Aid Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating a case of alleged fraud involving the chairman of an NGO in Maharashtra's Beed district, who reportedly misled donors by claiming to raise funds for Palestine and Gaza. According to authorities, the donations were funneled into the chairman's personal account.

The ATS discovered the fraudulent activity through social media surveillance. The suspect, Qureshi Shah Rukh Qureshi Chhote Miyan, founder of Himayat Foundation, allegedly used a UPI QR code linked to his personal bank account to collect donations intended for humanitarian aid.

As a result of the complaint filed by ATS's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar unit, a case has been registered against Qureshi for criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act. The probe continues as further evidence is gathered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025