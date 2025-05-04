Drone Attack Thwarts Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

An international NGO ship, 'Conscience,' tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported damage from a drone attack near Maltese waters.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO, accused Israel of causing the damage. Malta has agreed to assist with repairs pending cargo verification.

This incident revives memories of previous aid missions halted by Israeli forces, with Malta now negotiating terms for facilitating the Conscience's urgently needed mission to Gaza.

