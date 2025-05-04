Drone Attack Thwarts Humanitarian Mission to Gaza
An NGO ship named 'Conscience,' aiming to deliver aid to Gaza, was damaged by drones near Maltese waters. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition blames Israel for the attack. Malta has offered repairs upon verification of the cargo. Previously, similar missions have faced Israeli intervention.
An international NGO ship, 'Conscience,' tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported damage from a drone attack near Maltese waters.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO, accused Israel of causing the damage. Malta has agreed to assist with repairs pending cargo verification.
This incident revives memories of previous aid missions halted by Israeli forces, with Malta now negotiating terms for facilitating the Conscience's urgently needed mission to Gaza.
