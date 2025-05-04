Left Menu

Drone Attack Thwarts Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

An NGO ship named 'Conscience,' aiming to deliver aid to Gaza, was damaged by drones near Maltese waters. The Freedom Flotilla Coalition blames Israel for the attack. Malta has offered repairs upon verification of the cargo. Previously, similar missions have faced Israeli intervention.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international NGO ship, 'Conscience,' tasked with delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, reported damage from a drone attack near Maltese waters.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an NGO, accused Israel of causing the damage. Malta has agreed to assist with repairs pending cargo verification.

This incident revives memories of previous aid missions halted by Israeli forces, with Malta now negotiating terms for facilitating the Conscience's urgently needed mission to Gaza.

