Missile Strike Near Ben-Gurion Airport Spurs New Escalations in Middle East Conflict
A missile launched by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen briefly disrupted flights at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, intensifying the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The attack preceded Israeli Cabinet discussions on expanding military operations. Iran-backed Houthis have consistently targeted Israel, leading to heightened tensions in the region.
A missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen briefly shut down operations at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday. The incident, occurring hours before Israel's Cabinet considered escalating military actions in Gaza, heightened tensions in an already volatile region.
This marked the first time a missile struck the airport since the outbreak of the Gaza war, as Israel's military suggested a technical fault in the interceptor. The Houthis, as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians, have continuously targeted Israel amidst the conflict. Although most missiles were intercepted, some have breached Israel's defenses, causing minor injuries and panic.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized U.S. support in Israel's military responses, vowing retaliation against Yemenite rebels and their Iranian backers. As Israeli military strategies evolve, the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to escalate, with displaced civilians facing dire shortages and escalating casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- missile
- strike
- Ben-Gurion
- Israel
- Houthis
- Gaza
- war
- Netanyahu
- interceptor
- Middle East
ALSO READ
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured
Hope and Uncertainty: The Plight of Hostages in Gaza
Arijit Singh's Spiritual Journey: Sacred Rituals at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Raising Awareness: The Role of Diet in Combating Liver Diseases
Netanyahu Stands Firm on Gaza Offensive Amid Rising Dissent