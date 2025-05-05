Missile Strike Near Ben-Gurion Airport Spurs New Escalations in Middle East Conflict

A missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen briefly shut down operations at Israel's Ben-Gurion International Airport on Sunday. The incident, occurring hours before Israel's Cabinet considered escalating military actions in Gaza, heightened tensions in an already volatile region.

This marked the first time a missile struck the airport since the outbreak of the Gaza war, as Israel's military suggested a technical fault in the interceptor. The Houthis, as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinians, have continuously targeted Israel amidst the conflict. Although most missiles were intercepted, some have breached Israel's defenses, causing minor injuries and panic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized U.S. support in Israel's military responses, vowing retaliation against Yemenite rebels and their Iranian backers. As Israeli military strategies evolve, the humanitarian toll in Gaza continues to escalate, with displaced civilians facing dire shortages and escalating casualties.

