Haiti in Turmoil: Protesters Demand Change Amid Rampant Gang Violence

On Sunday, dozens of protesters marched through Haiti's capital, demanding an end to rampant gang violence and calling for the resignation of the prime minister and transitional presidential council.

The protests reflect mounting anger over the surge in violence as gangs assert control over Port-au-Prince. Incidents throughout early 2023 have resulted in significant casualties and widespread displacement.

Haiti's National Police, supported by a U.N.-backed Kenyan mission, struggle to combat the gang menace due to underfunding and inadequate resources, while the designation of some gangs as terror organizations by the U.S. may hinder aid deliveries.

