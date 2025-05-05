Left Menu

Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch: Security Forces Recover IEDs

Security forces discovered a terrorist hideout in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering five IEDs and two wireless sets. The IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and five kg, were safely destroyed on-site. This operation was conducted jointly by the army and the J-K police, preventing potential explosions in the border area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:49 IST
Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch: Security Forces Recover IEDs
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have successfully uncovered a terrorist hideout in the forested area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a significant seizure of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless communication sets, as reported by officials on Monday.

The IEDs, which were ready for detonation and weighed between half-a-kg and five kg, were neutralized through a controlled explosion at the site, averting a potential threat to the border district. This operation marks a considerable success against terrorist activities in the region.

The terrorist hideout was exposed during a collaborative search effort by the army and the special operations group of the J-K police in the Suranthal of Marhote area, Surankote, late Sunday. Among the discoveries were IEDs packed inside steel buckets and tiffin boxes, along with recovery of various supplies, signaling a thwarted attempt at sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025