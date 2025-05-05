Terrorist Hideout Busted in Poonch: Security Forces Recover IEDs

Security forces have successfully uncovered a terrorist hideout in the forested area of Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a significant seizure of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless communication sets, as reported by officials on Monday.

The IEDs, which were ready for detonation and weighed between half-a-kg and five kg, were neutralized through a controlled explosion at the site, averting a potential threat to the border district. This operation marks a considerable success against terrorist activities in the region.

The terrorist hideout was exposed during a collaborative search effort by the army and the special operations group of the J-K police in the Suranthal of Marhote area, Surankote, late Sunday. Among the discoveries were IEDs packed inside steel buckets and tiffin boxes, along with recovery of various supplies, signaling a thwarted attempt at sabotage.

(With inputs from agencies.)