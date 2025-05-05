Escalating Tensions in South Asia: India and Pakistan's Military Power Play

India and Pakistan have continued to enhance their military capabilities since their 2019 clash, intensifying potential risks of escalation in any future conflict, according to military experts. Both nations have bolstered their arsenals with advanced equipment, heightening tensions in the already volatile Kashmir region.

Various experts have indicated that despite the reluctance of either side to resort to nuclear arms, even a limited conflict could escalate rapidly. The strategic upgrade includes India's induction of French Rafale jets and Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10 fighters, alongside advanced missile systems.

The current scenario underscores a heightened risk appetite for conflict initiation. Analysts warn of the significant danger posed by the upgraded military arsenals, suggesting that any escalation beyond what was witnessed in 2019 could have perilous consequences.

