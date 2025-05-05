Escalating Tensions in South Asia: India and Pakistan's Military Power Play
Tensions between India and Pakistan intensify as both nations bolster their military capabilities since their 2019 clash. With new advanced aircraft and missile systems, the risk of escalation in the already volatile Kashmir region remains a significant concern. Experts warn of the increased danger as strategic dynamics evolve.
India and Pakistan have continued to enhance their military capabilities since their 2019 clash, intensifying potential risks of escalation in any future conflict, according to military experts. Both nations have bolstered their arsenals with advanced equipment, heightening tensions in the already volatile Kashmir region.
Various experts have indicated that despite the reluctance of either side to resort to nuclear arms, even a limited conflict could escalate rapidly. The strategic upgrade includes India's induction of French Rafale jets and Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10 fighters, alongside advanced missile systems.
The current scenario underscores a heightened risk appetite for conflict initiation. Analysts warn of the significant danger posed by the upgraded military arsenals, suggesting that any escalation beyond what was witnessed in 2019 could have perilous consequences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Devastating Rains and Winds Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir
Heroic Rescues Amidst Torrential Flooding in Jammu & Kashmir
Severe Weather Paralyzes National Highway 44 in Jammu and Kashmir
Devastating Landslide in Ramban Disrupts Life and Transport in Jammu and Kashmir
Devastating Landslides and Storms Paralyze Jammu and Kashmir