Escalating Tensions in South Asia: India and Pakistan's Military Power Play

Tensions between India and Pakistan intensify as both nations bolster their military capabilities since their 2019 clash. With new advanced aircraft and missile systems, the risk of escalation in the already volatile Kashmir region remains a significant concern. Experts warn of the increased danger as strategic dynamics evolve.

Updated: 05-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:51 IST
India and Pakistan have continued to enhance their military capabilities since their 2019 clash, intensifying potential risks of escalation in any future conflict, according to military experts. Both nations have bolstered their arsenals with advanced equipment, heightening tensions in the already volatile Kashmir region.

Various experts have indicated that despite the reluctance of either side to resort to nuclear arms, even a limited conflict could escalate rapidly. The strategic upgrade includes India's induction of French Rafale jets and Pakistan's acquisition of Chinese J-10 fighters, alongside advanced missile systems.

The current scenario underscores a heightened risk appetite for conflict initiation. Analysts warn of the significant danger posed by the upgraded military arsenals, suggesting that any escalation beyond what was witnessed in 2019 could have perilous consequences.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

