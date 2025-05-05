Left Menu

Supreme Court Rejects Mughal Descendant's Plea for Red Fort

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by Sultana Begum, claiming to be a descendant of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, seeking possession of the Red Fort. The Court deemed the petition, challenging a Delhi High Court decision, as misconceived and meritless due to excessive delay.

  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Sultana Begum, who claimed to be the widow of a great-grandson of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar-II, seeking ownership of the iconic Red Fort. Begum's petition was deemed 'misconceived' and 'meritless' by a bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, marking yet another dismissal after a previous rejection by the Delhi High Court.

Begum's legal battle faced sharp criticism due to extensive delays, with her arguments failing to sway the bench composed of Chief Justice Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar. Her counsel attempted to withdraw the plea, stressing her historical lineage as 'a family member of the first freedom fighter of the country.' However, the bench questioned her selective claim to the Red Fort, asking why other Mughal sites were not also sought.

The plea resurfaced following a two-and-a-half-year delay since a December 2021 decision by a single HC judge, which, at the time, highlighted the over-150-year delay in the claim. Begum attributed the recent delay to her health and familial tragedies, but the courts found her explanation insufficient. The petition, related to the British East India Company's historic takeover, sought the handing over of the Red Fort or compensatory measures from the Indian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

