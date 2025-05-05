Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Claims Father and Son in Jharkhand

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's Palamu district saw a father and his son electrocuted after their motorcycle touched a live wire. The accident was linked to the negligence of electricity department officials, and the victims were identified as Bindu Mehta and his son Vipin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A father and his young son suffered a fatal tragedy in Jharkhand's Palamu district after their motorcycle accidentally came into contact with a high-voltage live wire on Monday morning. The incident occurred in Khargara village, catching the local community by surprise and prompting calls for accountability from electrical authorities.

According to the police station in-charge, Afzal Ansari, the victims, identified as 45-year-old Bindu Mehta and his 12-year-old son Vipin, were on their way to retrieve diesel for generator sets intended for a family wedding. The accidental contact with the 11,000-volt line resulted in severe burn injuries, leading to their deaths at the scene.

Ansari confirmed that the deceased have been sent for postmortem examinations. Villagers have voiced anger over the incident, attributing the tragic mishap to the alleged negligence of the electricity department. The local community continues to demand justice and measures to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

