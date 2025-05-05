Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Clarifications and Reforms

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav affirmed the unchanged rights of Muslims to manage Waqf, countering Congress's claims about the 2025 amendment. He highlighted reforms under Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing transparency. Yadav dismissed fears of rights erosion, noting comprehensive discussions preceding amendments to address management and transparency issues overlooked in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 12:55 IST
Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has assured that the rights of Muslims to create, manage, and regulate Waqf remain unaffected by the recent Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. He accused the Congress party of spreading misleading information about the legislative changes.

At a press event held at the Delhi BJP office, Yadav underscored the series of reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at social justice, economic growth, and transparency. The minister described the Waqf amendment as a 'significant milestone' in this reformative journey.

Yadav further addressed concerns about Congress's allegations, explaining that the amendments ensure the management and transparency aspects of Waqf affairs are adequately addressed, which were previously overlooked in the 2013 amendment. He stressed that the amendments followed detailed discussions in a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

