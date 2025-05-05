Waqf Amendment Act 2025: Clarifications and Reforms

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav has assured that the rights of Muslims to create, manage, and regulate Waqf remain unaffected by the recent Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. He accused the Congress party of spreading misleading information about the legislative changes.

At a press event held at the Delhi BJP office, Yadav underscored the series of reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aimed at social justice, economic growth, and transparency. The minister described the Waqf amendment as a 'significant milestone' in this reformative journey.

Yadav further addressed concerns about Congress's allegations, explaining that the amendments ensure the management and transparency aspects of Waqf affairs are adequately addressed, which were previously overlooked in the 2013 amendment. He stressed that the amendments followed detailed discussions in a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

