Marine Police Crackdown: Smuggling Supply Chain to Foreign Ships Exposed

In a significant marine operation, Odisha's Paradip Marine police detained two individuals for facilitating unauthorized goods supply to foreign vessels anchored in deep sea, bypassing necessary Customs clearance. The operation highlights a major breach in maritime trade protocols.

The standard procedure requires goods to receive clearance from Customs officials stationed at Paradip Port. However, exploiting vulnerabilities, certain groups have been illicitly using small boats to deliver materials to foreign ships, thereby evading official regulations and resulting in considerable revenue drain for the nation.

During the operation, the Paradip Marine police, led by officer Babita Dehuri, successfully intercepted this unauthorized supply chain. The seizures included significant industrial pipes and motors, which were covertly transported via fishing boats to mid-sea locations for delivery to international vessels.

