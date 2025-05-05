Left Menu

Marine Police Crackdown: Smuggling Supply Chain to Foreign Ships Exposed

Two individuals in Odisha's Paradip were detained for supplying goods to foreign ships without Customs clearance. Despite regulations, some used small boats to deliver goods mid-sea, avoiding Customs and causing revenue loss. Police intercepted the operation, seizing industrial materials en route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paradip | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:50 IST
Marine Police Crackdown: Smuggling Supply Chain to Foreign Ships Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant marine operation, Odisha's Paradip Marine police detained two individuals for facilitating unauthorized goods supply to foreign vessels anchored in deep sea, bypassing necessary Customs clearance. The operation highlights a major breach in maritime trade protocols.

The standard procedure requires goods to receive clearance from Customs officials stationed at Paradip Port. However, exploiting vulnerabilities, certain groups have been illicitly using small boats to deliver materials to foreign ships, thereby evading official regulations and resulting in considerable revenue drain for the nation.

During the operation, the Paradip Marine police, led by officer Babita Dehuri, successfully intercepted this unauthorized supply chain. The seizures included significant industrial pipes and motors, which were covertly transported via fishing boats to mid-sea locations for delivery to international vessels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025