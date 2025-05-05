Left Menu

Supreme Court Contests YouTube Channel Ban Over National Security Concerns

The Supreme Court is reviewing a petition challenging the blocking of the YouTube channel '4PM', citing journalistic independence concerns. The channel was blocked by an unspecified government order, allegedly for national security reasons. The petition contests this action as unconstitutional and a violation of free speech.

  • India

The Supreme Court of India on Monday requested responses from the central government and other relevant parties regarding a petition that seeks to overturn an order blocking the popular YouTube channel '4PM'.

The petition, filed by Sanjay Sharma, criticizes the undisclosed directive from the government, allegedly issued on ambiguous grounds of 'national security' and 'public order', as a 'chilling assault on journalistic independence'.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal contended that the channel was blocked without due notice, arguing that the action contravenes constitutional safeguards. The court is set to hear the petition in the coming week.

