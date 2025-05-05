Left Menu

Judicial Storm: Inquiry Report on Justice Varma's Cash Discovery Allegations Submitted

A Supreme Court-appointed panel has submitted its inquiry report on allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma of cash discovery at his residence. The report, which follows a fire incident and media scrutiny, may impact Varma’s judicial assignments. The inquiry included input from multiple high court justices.

  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry report on the controversial cash discovery allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma has been presented to the Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, by a three-member panel appointed by the Supreme Court. This comes amid widespread attention following the alleged incident at Varma's residence.

The panel, consisting of high-ranking judges from various high courts, completed its report on May 3 and submitted it the following day. The report offers insights into the cash discovery claims following a fire at Justice Varma's Delhi home in March, which led to emergency responses and a preliminary investigation by the Delhi High Court.

The repercussions for Justice Varma have been significant, with judicial work being reassigned from him, his repatriation to the Allahabad High Court, and significant administrative moves prompted by these allegations. Justice Varma, however, disputes any involvement with the alleged cash storeroom findings.

