International Student Arrested for Elderly Scam in North Carolina

An Indian student residing in Ohio, Kishan Kumar Singh, has found himself in legal trouble after attempting to defraud an elderly woman from North Carolina. Singh, 21, was taken into custody after posing as a law enforcement officer in a scheme to extract money under false pretenses.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies were alerted by the 78-year-old victim, who had been receiving deceptive calls claiming her bank accounts were compromised. The callers, impersonating deputies and federal agents, pressured her into withdrawing a substantial amount of money for alleged safekeeping.

Singh was apprehended when he arrived to collect the money, presenting himself as a so-called federal agent. He is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Centre with a bond set at USD 1 million, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)