International Student Arrested for Elderly Scam in North Carolina
A 21-year-old Indian student, Kishan Kumar Singh, was arrested in Ohio after attempting to scam a 78-year-old North Carolina woman. Posing as a law enforcement officer, Singh tried to deceive the victim into thinking her bank accounts were compromised. He is now held under a USD 1 million bond.
An Indian student residing in Ohio, Kishan Kumar Singh, has found himself in legal trouble after attempting to defraud an elderly woman from North Carolina. Singh, 21, was taken into custody after posing as a law enforcement officer in a scheme to extract money under false pretenses.
The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies were alerted by the 78-year-old victim, who had been receiving deceptive calls claiming her bank accounts were compromised. The callers, impersonating deputies and federal agents, pressured her into withdrawing a substantial amount of money for alleged safekeeping.
Singh was apprehended when he arrived to collect the money, presenting himself as a so-called federal agent. He is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Centre with a bond set at USD 1 million, awaiting further legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- student
- Indian
- arrested
- Scam
- North Carolina
- elderly
- victim
- law enforcement
- Guilford
- Ohio
ALSO READ
Hospital Scandal: Doctor Fired Over Viral Video of Elderly Mistreatment
Vatican Honors Sri Lanka Bombing Victims as Faith Witnesses
Tragedy in Katni: Justice Sought for Young Victim
ED's Aggressive Push to Restore Rs 15,000 Crore to Fraud Victims
Tensions Flare: BJP Leaders Detained Amid Fundraising for Murshidabad Victims