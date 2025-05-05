Left Menu

International Student Arrested for Elderly Scam in North Carolina

A 21-year-old Indian student, Kishan Kumar Singh, was arrested in Ohio after attempting to scam a 78-year-old North Carolina woman. Posing as a law enforcement officer, Singh tried to deceive the victim into thinking her bank accounts were compromised. He is now held under a USD 1 million bond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:23 IST
International Student Arrested for Elderly Scam in North Carolina
student

An Indian student residing in Ohio, Kishan Kumar Singh, has found himself in legal trouble after attempting to defraud an elderly woman from North Carolina. Singh, 21, was taken into custody after posing as a law enforcement officer in a scheme to extract money under false pretenses.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported that its deputies were alerted by the 78-year-old victim, who had been receiving deceptive calls claiming her bank accounts were compromised. The callers, impersonating deputies and federal agents, pressured her into withdrawing a substantial amount of money for alleged safekeeping.

Singh was apprehended when he arrived to collect the money, presenting himself as a so-called federal agent. He is currently being held in the Guilford County Detention Centre with a bond set at USD 1 million, awaiting further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025