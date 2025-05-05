Western Allies Rally to Fortify Ukraine’s Air Defenses

Ukraine's western allies are actively negotiating the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's defenses. The discussions are intensifying with the goal of reaching a resolution prior to the NATO summit scheduled for June.

According to a source familiar with the situation, both the United States and Greece have emerged as potential suppliers willing to contribute these high-tech defensive assets to Ukraine's arsenal.

The source, who requested anonymity, highlighted the urgency this initiative carries in the face of evolving regional security dynamics. An agreement would signify a substantial commitment from western partners to reinforce Ukraine's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)