Left Menu

Western Allies Rally to Fortify Ukraine’s Air Defenses

Discussions are underway among Ukraine's western allies to provide additional Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv. The aim is to finalize agreements before the NATO summit in June. The U.S. and Greece are mentioned as potential suppliers, according to an anonymous source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:49 IST
Western Allies Rally to Fortify Ukraine’s Air Defenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ukraine's western allies are actively negotiating the provision of additional Patriot air defense systems to bolster Kyiv's defenses. The discussions are intensifying with the goal of reaching a resolution prior to the NATO summit scheduled for June.

According to a source familiar with the situation, both the United States and Greece have emerged as potential suppliers willing to contribute these high-tech defensive assets to Ukraine's arsenal.

The source, who requested anonymity, highlighted the urgency this initiative carries in the face of evolving regional security dynamics. An agreement would signify a substantial commitment from western partners to reinforce Ukraine's military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025