Congress Pressures Government for Caste Census Clarity

On Monday, key Congress figures demanded that the government present a detailed plan for conducting a caste survey while calling for the removal of the 50% cap on reservations. This announcement was made during a press conference held at the Congress headquarters.

Anil Jaihind, chairman of the AICC's OBC Department, highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to facilitate reservations for marginalized groups in private educational institutions, citing historical legislative efforts made during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister.

Opposition voices deplored the current government's inaction on the issue, accusing the BJP of delaying legislative advancements in social justice. They also pointed out that if reservations can be extended for economically weaker sections, similar efforts are justifiable and required for other marginalized communities.

