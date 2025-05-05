Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Strike Gonda District

Separate road accidents in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in two fatalities and one injury. Pankaj Mishra lost control of his car following news of his father's accident, while Rinku Singh died in a motorcycle collision caused by an unidentified vehicle. Legal proceedings are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two road accidents in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of Pankaj Mishra and Rinku Singh while leaving one injured.

Pankaj Mishra's car accident, prompted by the rush to reach his injured father, resulted in a fatal plunge into a gorge near the PD dam. Unfortunately, Mishra died en route to the hospital.

Separately, Rinku Singh died instantly when an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle on Parsapur Belsar road. The investigation continues as authorities pursue the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

