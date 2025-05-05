Tragic Road Accidents Strike Gonda District

In a tragic turn of events, two road accidents in Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of Pankaj Mishra and Rinku Singh while leaving one injured.

Pankaj Mishra's car accident, prompted by the rush to reach his injured father, resulted in a fatal plunge into a gorge near the PD dam. Unfortunately, Mishra died en route to the hospital.

Separately, Rinku Singh died instantly when an unidentified vehicle collided with his motorcycle on Parsapur Belsar road. The investigation continues as authorities pursue the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)