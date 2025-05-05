Kerala's Educational Scam: The Fake Website Fiasco

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty has initiated action against a fraudulent website allegedly operating under the guise of the Department of General Education. The issue was highlighted by a local newspaper, prompting swift measures from the minister's office.

The fake website is reported to be unlawfully offering courses and conducting examinations in the name of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations, targeting SSLC and Plus Two students.

An official complaint has been lodged with the Director General of Police, requesting a thorough investigation and necessary legal action against those responsible. Authorities are currently awaiting further developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)