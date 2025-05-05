Left Menu

Financial Strain Clouds Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana is under financial strain, prompting Minister Sanjay Shirsat to explain that the planned increase in monthly assistance is currently impossible. Despite challenges, the BJP-led alliance aims to uphold the scheme's success from the 2024 elections. Shirsat urges legal protection for social justice funding.

Maharashtra's renowned welfare scheme, the Ladki Bahin Yojana, faces significant financial challenges, according to Sanjay Shirsat, a key figure in the Shiv Sena and state minister. On Monday, Shirsat disclosed that the anticipated increase in monthly assistance from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100 may not be feasible due to fiscal constraints.

Despite these hurdles, Shirsat assured the public that the government remains committed to the scheme. The BJP-led alliance, having attributed part of its 2024 election success to the initiative, is considering taking loans to continue the program.

Expressing frustrations, Shirsat also criticized the Finance Department for reallocating funds from his department, which deals with social justice and tribal affairs. He called for new legislation to protect these funds from budget cuts, highlighting a prior Rs 7,000 crore reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

