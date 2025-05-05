Left Menu

Demand for National Probe: Chowta's Battle for Justice in Shetty Murder Case

MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged the Karnataka government to transfer the murder case of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty to the NIA, citing fears of biased state investigation. Chowta accuses state officials of downplaying PFI links, stressing the need for central intervention for true justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:04 IST
Demand for National Probe: Chowta's Battle for Justice in Shetty Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Captain Brijesh Chowta, the MP for Dakshina Kannada, has made a public appeal urging the Karnataka government to transfer the case of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty's murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chowta accused state authorities of mishandling the investigation, implying that the severity of the crime is being minimized.

Addressing media personnel, Chowta alleged involvement of individuals linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), now reportedly operating under the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He supported his claims with evidence from undercover reports, alongside recent NIA arrests linked to PFI activities.

Chowta criticized the Congress-led government for hesitating to engage central agencies, questioning the motives behind this decision. He highlighted similarities to previous cases where central intervention led to successful apprehensions, stressing the importance of national security in light of alleged ideological connections between PFI and SDPI. He called for immediate action, emphasizing the broader national security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025