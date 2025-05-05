Demand for National Probe: Chowta's Battle for Justice in Shetty Murder Case

Captain Brijesh Chowta, the MP for Dakshina Kannada, has made a public appeal urging the Karnataka government to transfer the case of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty's murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Chowta accused state authorities of mishandling the investigation, implying that the severity of the crime is being minimized.

Addressing media personnel, Chowta alleged involvement of individuals linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), now reportedly operating under the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). He supported his claims with evidence from undercover reports, alongside recent NIA arrests linked to PFI activities.

Chowta criticized the Congress-led government for hesitating to engage central agencies, questioning the motives behind this decision. He highlighted similarities to previous cases where central intervention led to successful apprehensions, stressing the importance of national security in light of alleged ideological connections between PFI and SDPI. He called for immediate action, emphasizing the broader national security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)