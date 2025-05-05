Delhi Municipal Elections: A New Chapter for MCD Governance

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up for critical elections to its top decision-making body, the standing committee, anticipated in the first week of June, as disclosed by officials on Monday.

Persistent political clashes between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with an unresolved court case, have caused a two-year hiatus in forming the standing committee. These elections, essential for normalizing MCD operations, are awaited by the end of May, with mid-June expected as the operational start.

The pivotal 18-member committee oversees projects exceeding Rs 5 crore, financial policy reviews, layout plan approvals, and audits. With elections across 12 zones, including Rohini, City and South Paharganj, and others, a seamless democratic process is paramount. An official mentioned an additional poll for a vacant seat on May 21.

