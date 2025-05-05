High Stakes Trial: Hip-Hop Mogul Diddy Faces Sex Trafficking Allegations

Jury selection commenced this Monday in the high-profile trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who stands accused of serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. The 55-year-old music mogul has maintained his innocence against the five-count indictment that could lead to a life sentence.

Combs appeared in court wearing dark attire, accompanied by his legal team, as U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian began the voir dire process to select impartial jurors. The trial's anonymity aims to protect the jury from potential threats given the case's intense media coverage.

Prosecutors argue that Combs used his influence to compel women into drug-fueled performances, which his defense categorizes as consensual. Combs' reputation, once celebrated in hip-hop culture, is now at stake as the trial unfolds, following the #MeToo movement's influence on exposing misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)