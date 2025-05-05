Left Menu

Punjab Stands Firm: No Water for Haryana from Bhakra Dam

The Punjab Assembly has passed a resolution denying any water from its Bhakra dam share to Haryana. The resolution claims the central government's Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has marginalized Punjab's rights, prompting demands for its reorganization. The debate highlights tensions over water distribution between neighboring states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a growing dispute with Haryana over Bhakra dam water distribution, the Punjab Assembly declared unanimously on Monday that it will not permit a single drop of its water share to go to the neighboring state. This decisive resolution solidifies Punjab's stand amidst a political face-off with Haryana.

Political unity was evident in the House, as all parties rallied together to defend Punjab's rightful water claims. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), according to the resolution, is portrayed as a tool of the BJP-led Centre, necessitating its reorganization to safeguard Punjab's interests.

Adding to the tension, Punjab accuses the BJP of violating rights to favor Haryana through illegal meetings. Consequently, Punjab demands a new agreement while condemning the Dam Safety Act of 2021, as it feels the legislation overrides state sovereignty. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the state's dire water needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

