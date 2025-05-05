Left Menu

Bribe Scandal Unveiled: Chhattisgarh Clerk's Arrest Stirs Controversy

A clerk in Chhattisgarh, MF Farooqui, was arrested for accepting a bribe to release a contractual employee's pending salary. Farooqui demanded Rs 20,000, and was caught by the ACB receiving Rs 10,000 from the complainant. The arrest was made following a court order favoring the complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raigarh | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:24 IST
In a significant development, a Chhattisgarh government clerk, MF Farooqui, has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe. The incident revolves around a demand of Rs 20,000 from a peon seeking the release of his pending salary.

The peon, who has served at a higher secondary school in Halahuli village, had his salary withheld from October 2014 to April 2017. He approached the Chhattisgarh High Court and secured a favorable ruling, yet faced demands for a bribe to release Rs 2 lakh.

Following the peon's report, ACB officials apprehended Farooqui while he accepted an installment of Rs 10,000. The clerk now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

(With inputs from agencies.)

