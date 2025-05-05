Bribe Scandal Unveiled: Chhattisgarh Clerk's Arrest Stirs Controversy

In a significant development, a Chhattisgarh government clerk, MF Farooqui, has been detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe. The incident revolves around a demand of Rs 20,000 from a peon seeking the release of his pending salary.

The peon, who has served at a higher secondary school in Halahuli village, had his salary withheld from October 2014 to April 2017. He approached the Chhattisgarh High Court and secured a favorable ruling, yet faced demands for a bribe to release Rs 2 lakh.

Following the peon's report, ACB officials apprehended Farooqui while he accepted an installment of Rs 10,000. The clerk now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

