Negligence Unveiled: Simhachalam Temple Tragedy Sparks Government Action

The Andhra Pradesh government suspended seven officials and initiated criminal proceedings after a wall collapse at Simhachalam temple killed seven. An inquiry reported negligence by contractor K Lakshmi Narayana and the Endowments and Tourism Departments. The government blacklisted the contractor while allegations of rushed construction persisted.

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended seven officials following a tragic wall collapse at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam, which claimed seven lives. According to sources, criminal proceedings have also been initiated against the contractor involved.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, when a rain-soaked wall fell, trapping victims under its debris at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. Officials were deemed responsible due to severe negligence, leading to loss of life, a government source reported.

The TDP-led NDA government responded promptly, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordering an investigation by a three-member committee. The panel, comprising Irrigation chief engineer Venkateswar Rao, Municipal Administration principal secretary S Suresh Kumar, and senior IPS officer Ake Ravi Krishna, concluded that negligence by contractor K Lakshmi Narayana and seven officials from the Endowments and Tourism Departments caused the collapse. Suspensions and blacklisting actions followed, though the contractor claimed he was pressured to complete the construction hastily.

