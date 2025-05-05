Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Yemen After Missile Attack
Tensions escalate as Israel strikes Yemen's Hodeidah port, reportedly in coordination with the U.S., following a Houthi-fired missile near Tel Aviv. Retaliatory actions by Israel come amid ongoing hostilities, with the Houthis expressing support for Palestinians. Israel's defense systems have intercepted most attacks, although some have bypassed.
Reports from Al Masirah TV on Monday indicate that six strikes targeted the Hodeidah port in Yemen, with blame directed at Israel and the United States. This development follows an attack the previous day, when a Houthi missile landed near Israel's main airport.
While there was no immediate official response from either Israel or the U.S., sources such as Axios reporter Barak Ravid disclosed that a senior U.S. official acknowledged the strikes were carried out by Israel in conjunction with Washington. Further confirmation came from Israeli media, citing officials who corroborated these actions.
In the wake of these events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged retaliation for the Houthi assaults. The Houthis have been targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping, aligning themselves with the Palestinian cause. Despite Israel's successful interception of most attacks, a recent missile managed to evade the defense systems, marking the first instance since March.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- Hodeidah
- missile
- Houthis
- Netanyahu
- retaliation
- Red Sea
- defense systems
- Palestinians
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Stands Firm on Gaza Offensive Amid Rising Dissent
Diplomatic Discussions: Trump and Netanyahu on Key Middle East Issues
Trump and Netanyahu: A Unified Front on Trade and Iran
Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vow Strong Retaliation
India's Diplomatic Retaliation: A Strong Stance Against Terrorism