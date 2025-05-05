Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Young Family and Injures MLA's Son

A devastating accident near Chikkabagewadi village resulted in the deaths of three family members and injuries to two others, including the son of a former MLA. The collision involved an SUV and a car. Police suspect the SUV lost control while overtaking another vehicle, leading to the crash.

A tragic accident on Monday evening led to the death of three family members when their car collided with an SUV near Chikkabagewadi village, Bailhongal taluk. Among the injured was the son of a former MLA, police reported.

Anees Syed, 25, his 21-year-old wife, and their one-year-old son, all residents of Hirebagevadi village, died on the spot. The car was en route to Hirebagevadi, while the SUV, driven by ex-MLA R V Patil's son, was heading to Bailhongal.

Preliminary investigations indicate the SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the fatal collision. The police have registered a case and are investigating further, as the injured receive hospital care.

