Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Young Family and Injures MLA's Son

A tragic accident on Monday evening led to the death of three family members when their car collided with an SUV near Chikkabagewadi village, Bailhongal taluk. Among the injured was the son of a former MLA, police reported.

Anees Syed, 25, his 21-year-old wife, and their one-year-old son, all residents of Hirebagevadi village, died on the spot. The car was en route to Hirebagevadi, while the SUV, driven by ex-MLA R V Patil's son, was heading to Bailhongal.

Preliminary investigations indicate the SUV attempted to overtake another vehicle, leading to the fatal collision. The police have registered a case and are investigating further, as the injured receive hospital care.

(With inputs from agencies.)