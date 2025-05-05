Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes Target Yemen's Hodeidah in Response to Houthi Missile Attack

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's Hodeidah Port after a Houthi missile attack near Israel's main airport. The strikes, aimed at what Israel termed Houthi 'terrorist' targets, underscored rising tensions between the two sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised swift retaliation, marking this attack as the first to evade Israeli defenses since increased hostilities in March. Houthis, controlling Yemen, have justified their aggression as solidarity with Palestinians amidst ongoing regional conflicts.

Amid these developments, a Houthi-led oil company initiated an emergency fuel distribution system, citing difficulties linked to U.S. strikes in Yemen, highlighting the widespread impact on local infrastructure and the humanitarian situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)