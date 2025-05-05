Tragedy in Patna: Justice for Young Victim
A three-year-old girl in Patna was allegedly sexually assaulted, prompting swift police action. The accused has been apprehended, and the victim is in critical condition at a local hospital. Authorities have involved forensic experts and stationed a senior officer to oversee the case closely.
A disturbing event unfolded in the Shahpur area on the outskirts of Patna, where a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted on Monday evening, according to police sources.
The young victim is currently battling for her life in critical condition at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Authorities have confirmed that the accused has been arrested.
Forensic experts are actively assisting in the investigation, while a senior officer remains onsite at PMCH to liaise with medical professionals overseeing the child's treatment.
