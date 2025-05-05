Supreme Court Unveils Judges' Asset Transparency Initiative

The Supreme Court of India is taking significant steps towards greater transparency by making the asset statements of its judges publicly accessible on its website. This development is the result of a full-court decision, made on April 1, 2025, to provide such details for public knowledge.

According to a court release, asset statements already received are now available online, and any pending submissions will be uploaded once received. In addition to this transparency measure, the Supreme Court is also sharing the entire appointment process for high courts and the Supreme Court itself, clarifying roles of various stakeholders like the High Court Collegium and governments.

To boost transparency further, the court has listed details of appointments, from recommendations to notifications, including demographics and relations of appointees with current or past judges. This initiative spans from November 9, 2022, to May 5, 2025, and can be viewed on the Supreme Court's website.

