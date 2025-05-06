Tragedy Strikes at Arizona Restaurant: Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured

A deadly shooting erupted Sunday night outside a crowded event at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in suburban Phoenix, leaving three people dead, including a teenager, and injuring five others. Police report that this incident stemmed from ongoing tensions between groups known for previous hostilities.

Glendale Police Department spokesperson Jose Santiago stated that authorities believe multiple shooters were involved, and detectives are actively investigating to determine the number of people responsible for the gunfire. Despite questioning several individuals, law enforcement has not yet made any arrests.

The tragic event unfolded as a large crowd gathered for the event. After a scuffle, some individuals were escorted out, only to begin shooting at each other just outside the venue. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)