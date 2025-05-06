Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Arizona Restaurant: Shooting Leaves Three Dead and Five Injured

A shooting outside El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in Phoenix turned deadly, leaving three dead, including a teenager, and five others injured. The incident, involving multiple shooters, occurred during a crowded event and is linked to ongoing tensions between groups. Authorities continue to investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Glendale | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:27 IST
A deadly shooting erupted Sunday night outside a crowded event at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse in suburban Phoenix, leaving three people dead, including a teenager, and injuring five others. Police report that this incident stemmed from ongoing tensions between groups known for previous hostilities.

Glendale Police Department spokesperson Jose Santiago stated that authorities believe multiple shooters were involved, and detectives are actively investigating to determine the number of people responsible for the gunfire. Despite questioning several individuals, law enforcement has not yet made any arrests.

The tragic event unfolded as a large crowd gathered for the event. After a scuffle, some individuals were escorted out, only to begin shooting at each other just outside the venue. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

