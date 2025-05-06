Trump Administration Defends Eased Abortion Pill Access Amid Legal Battle

The Trump administration continues to defend U.S. regulations that make it easier to access the abortion drug mifepristone, facing a legal challenge from a trio of Republican-led states. The case, initially filed during the Biden administration, is now being contested in a Texas federal court. Despite the procedural maneuvers, the administration shows no signs of backing down.

Missouri, Kansas, and Idaho argue that the FDA erred in easing restrictions on mifepristone, such as permitting telemedicine prescriptions and mail delivery. The states, citing potential Medicaid costs due to complications, are pursuing the lawsuit despite the Supreme Court's previous dismissal of similar anti-abortion challenges.

The Justice Department argues for dismissal on grounds that the case is improperly pursued in Texas and the states have not shown harm. As the legal proceedings advance, the debate over mifepristone access underscores ongoing national tensions over reproductive rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)