Punjab's Water War: Mann Clashes Over River Dispute

In a fiery dialogue at the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused Haryana of overusing allocated water resources and stressed urgent action to protect Punjab's water rights.

Mann labeled the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) a 'white elephant' and demanded its reevaluation, criticizing its governance.

The chief minister warned against political maneuvers aimed at diverting Punjab's diminishing water, urging a fresh approach to water-sharing among states.

(With inputs from agencies.)