Punjab's Water War: Mann Clashes Over River Dispute

In a heated session of the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized Haryana for overusing water quotas and demanded the reconstitution of the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Mann accused rival states and political parties of undermining Punjab's water rights, highlighting the severe depletion of water resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:25 IST
In a fiery dialogue at the Punjab Assembly, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accused Haryana of overusing allocated water resources and stressed urgent action to protect Punjab's water rights.

Mann labeled the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) a 'white elephant' and demanded its reevaluation, criticizing its governance.

The chief minister warned against political maneuvers aimed at diverting Punjab's diminishing water, urging a fresh approach to water-sharing among states.

