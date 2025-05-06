Jeweller's Murder Suspect Killed in Police Encounter

The suspect in the murder of prominent jeweller Yogesh Chaudhary was fatally injured in an encounter with the police on Tuesday. Officials stated that Aman, along with his accomplices Sumit and Farookh, robbed a jewellery store in the city's Sikandara area on May 2.

During custody, Aman attempted to escape by grabbing a police officer's gun and opening fire. In the ensuing skirmish, Aman was shot by police officers and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Authorities have successfully apprehended Sumit, while Farookh remains absconding. In an effort to capture Farookh, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest.

