Tensions Escalate as UNSC Urges India and Pakistan Toward Dialogue
The UN Security Council held closed-door consultations regarding rising tensions between India and Pakistan. While Pakistan requested the meeting, it faced tough questions about terrorism and accountability. The Council emphasized dialogue, peaceful resolution, and de-escalation, and condemned a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has held a closed-door session amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. With Greece presiding, this meeting was prompted by a request from Pakistan following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 dead, mostly tourists.
The session, although not yielding a formal UNSC statement, saw member states call for de-escalation and dialogue. Pakistan was grilled with tough questions about the attack's accountability, suspected involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the targeting of tourists. Despite the lack of a statement, Pakistan claimed its objectives were 'largely served'.
The ongoing tensions have prompted calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasized avoiding a military confrontation. Meanwhile, India dismissed Pakistan's efforts to involve the Council, viewing them as an unsuccessful bid to internationalize the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
