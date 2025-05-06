Tensions Escalate as UNSC Urges India and Pakistan Toward Dialogue

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has held a closed-door session amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. With Greece presiding, this meeting was prompted by a request from Pakistan following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 dead, mostly tourists.

The session, although not yielding a formal UNSC statement, saw member states call for de-escalation and dialogue. Pakistan was grilled with tough questions about the attack's accountability, suspected involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba, and the targeting of tourists. Despite the lack of a statement, Pakistan claimed its objectives were 'largely served'.

The ongoing tensions have prompted calls for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who emphasized avoiding a military confrontation. Meanwhile, India dismissed Pakistan's efforts to involve the Council, viewing them as an unsuccessful bid to internationalize the situation.

