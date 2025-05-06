Diplomatic Dialogue: Macron Meets Syria's President
French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris. The meeting aims to reaffirm France's commitment to building a sovereign Syria that respects its diverse societal components. Sharaa was invited by Macron in February to visit France.
French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to host a significant diplomatic meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Paris, as confirmed by the French presidency on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Macron intends to reaffirm France's enduring support for the establishment of a stable, free, and sovereign Syria, ensuring it respects all components of its society.
The invitation for this crucial dialogue was extended to President al-Sharaa by Macron back in February, underscoring France's commitment to Syrian stability and peace.
