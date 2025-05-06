Supreme Court Rejects Convicts' Plea for Larger Bench in Godhra Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case seeking the involvement of a three-judge bench. The convicts argued that cases involving the death penalty must be adjudicated by a larger bench.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the convicts, cited previous rulings, including the Red Fort terror attack case, asserting that a three-judge bench is necessary for cases concerning capital punishment. However, the Supreme Court bench clarified that as the Gujarat High Court had commuted the death sentences to life imprisonment, a two-judge bench is permissible according to Supreme Court rules.

The bench, comprised of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar, emphasized that their decision adheres to existing legal frameworks, allowing them to proceed with the cases on May 6 and 7. This development follows ongoing appeals against the Gujarat High Court's 2017 decision, which upheld the convictions and commuted the death sentences.

(With inputs from agencies.)