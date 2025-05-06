Supreme Court Rejects Convicts' Plea for Larger Bench in Godhra Case
The Supreme Court denied the convicts' argument that only a larger bench could hear their appeals related to the death sentence in the Godhra train burning case. The court stated the rules allow a two-judge bench as the Gujarat High Court had commuted the death sentences to life imprisonment.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by convicts in the 2002 Godhra train burning case seeking the involvement of a three-judge bench. The convicts argued that cases involving the death penalty must be adjudicated by a larger bench.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing the convicts, cited previous rulings, including the Red Fort terror attack case, asserting that a three-judge bench is necessary for cases concerning capital punishment. However, the Supreme Court bench clarified that as the Gujarat High Court had commuted the death sentences to life imprisonment, a two-judge bench is permissible according to Supreme Court rules.
The bench, comprised of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar, emphasized that their decision adheres to existing legal frameworks, allowing them to proceed with the cases on May 6 and 7. This development follows ongoing appeals against the Gujarat High Court's 2017 decision, which upheld the convictions and commuted the death sentences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Menendez Bribery Scandal: A Tale of Corruption, Romance, and Conviction
20-Year Imprisonment for 2020 Rape Conviction of Juvenile
Supreme Court Upholds Conviction in Notorious Tamil Nadu Honour-Killing Case
Supreme Court Upholds Convictions in Tamil Nadu Honour Killing Case
Teen Convictions Highlight Youth Violence Surge in Sweden