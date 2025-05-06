Escalating Legal Troubles for Hindu Leader Chinmoy Krishna Das
A Bangladesh court has ordered the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in additional cases following previous charges related to defamation and sedition. Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested amid allegations of obstructing police duties and inciting violence. His detention has triggered protests and widespread unrest.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A Bangladesh court on Tuesday issued an arrest order for Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in connection with four more cases. This follows a similar order made a day earlier in a murder case. Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate SM Alauddin Mahmud made the ruling after a virtual hearing, official sources reported.
Former ISKCON leader, Das, was initially arrested in November last year over a sedition charge linked to the alleged defamation of the national flag. His bail request was denied, resulting in his detention in a Chattogram jail.
In response to his arrest, widespread protests erupted, with followers staging demonstrations across Dhaka and other locations. The latest charges involve alleged obstruction of police duties and attacks on legal professionals, heightening security in Chattogram's court vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
