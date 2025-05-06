Left Menu

Ukraine's Underground Escape: The $15,000 Draft Evasion Scheme

A gang, including two border guard officers, in Ukraine has been detained for allegedly charging men $15,000 each to escape the military draft. This scheme emerged in the Zakarpattia region and involved helping about 30 men leave the country under false pretenses.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant bust, Ukrainian law enforcement has detained a gang accused of facilitating draft evasion by smuggling men out of the country. Aided by two border officers, the group reportedly charged $15,000 per individual, exploiting a loophole during a nationwide ban on men leaving the country amid military mobilization.

The illicit operation was rooted in Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region, orchestrated by a border guard and an entrepreneurial partner. This duo allegedly expanded their operation by enlisting another border officer and several accomplices. Officials released evidence showing vast sums of money, luxury items, and travel documents seized during raids on the suspects' residences.

While many Ukrainians have willingly joined the fight in the ongoing conflict, the authorities are battling a growing wave of draft avoidance measures. Retaining manpower remains a pressing issue as thousands face mandatory conscription, reflecting mounting challenges in mobilizing national defense against ongoing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

