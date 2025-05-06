Calcutta High Court Sanctions Salt Lake Protest Amid Communal Tensions

The Calcutta High Court has authorized a demonstration to take place at Salt Lake, involving participants from West Bengal's Murshidabad and Malda districts. This protest addresses last month's communal violence related to dissent against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh has sanctioned five representatives to deliver a deputation to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission. This action comes in response to clashes that resulted in the deaths of three people in Murshidabad, including a tragic incident where a man and his son were killed.

The court stipulates the gathering should not exceed 200 participants and must ensure no disruption to local traffic or pedestrian movement. Initially proposed outside the WBHRC office, the demonstration's location was shifted to near Central Park after legal discussions.

