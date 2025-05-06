Left Menu

EU Holds Firm in Fair Trade Negotiation Stance

The EU remains firm in its trade discussions with the US, as stated by Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. Despite intense interest from other nations to expedite agreements, the EU refuses to succumb to pressure, emphasizing the importance of fairness in any potential deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 15:48 IST
EU Holds Firm in Fair Trade Negotiation Stance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is unwavering in its stance against succumbing to unfair trade agreements with the United States, according to the bloc's Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He reassured the European Parliament on Tuesday that the EU is under no undue pressure to settle on a deal that could compromise its principles.

Sefcovic highlighted that the EU is a sought-after partner for trade discussions globally. "We do not feel weak," he asserted, emphasizing the importance of fairness and balance in any trade deal involving the EU. The message to both the European Parliament and international observers was clear: equitable terms are non-negotiable.

With trade agreement talks coming from various global partners, the EU's phones are ringing incessantly. As potential partners eagerly seek expedited negotiations, the EU remains committed to ensuring that all agreements meet their standards of fairness and reciprocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025