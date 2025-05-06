EU Holds Firm in Fair Trade Negotiation Stance

The European Union is unwavering in its stance against succumbing to unfair trade agreements with the United States, according to the bloc's Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. He reassured the European Parliament on Tuesday that the EU is under no undue pressure to settle on a deal that could compromise its principles.

Sefcovic highlighted that the EU is a sought-after partner for trade discussions globally. "We do not feel weak," he asserted, emphasizing the importance of fairness and balance in any trade deal involving the EU. The message to both the European Parliament and international observers was clear: equitable terms are non-negotiable.

With trade agreement talks coming from various global partners, the EU's phones are ringing incessantly. As potential partners eagerly seek expedited negotiations, the EU remains committed to ensuring that all agreements meet their standards of fairness and reciprocity.

(With inputs from agencies.)