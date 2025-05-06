Uttar Pradesh Mock Drills: Preparing Citizens for Emergencies

In a bid to bolster preparedness against evolving threats, Uttar Pradesh will organize full-scale mock drills encompassing civil and police administration, fire services, and the disaster response force across its districts on Wednesday. This directive follows recent advisories from the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance nationwide readiness.

Speaking on the importance of these exercises, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar highlighted the involvement of 19 districts, emphasizing a comprehensive integration of emergency services. The initiative aligns with increased tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, thereby necessitating a battle-ready posture among citizens.

The call to action has been echoed by the ABVP, urging student participation to fortify national security. The organization asserts that schools and colleges must pivot towards becoming bastions of vigilance and preparedness, ensuring a safe and resilient Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)