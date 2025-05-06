Left Menu

Revolutionizing Governance: The Role of Digital Tools in Maharashtra's Efficiency

The Maharashtra agriculture department, led by Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, advocates for advanced digital tools to enhance government efficiency. Technologies like Google Keep and Microsoft OneNote streamline tasks, promoting smart work over hard work. The 'Tech Wari' program highlights technology's role as an equalizer in administrative governance.

Technology
Maharashtra's agriculture department is championing the integration of digital tools to increase government efficiency, according to Commissioner Suraj Mandhare. Speaking at the 'Tech Wari: Maharashtra Tech Learning Week,' Mandhare emphasized the importance of employing technology like Google Keep and Microsoft OneNote for streamlined task management.

Mandhare asserted that technology serves as a powerful equalizer, benefiting all users irrespective of their backgrounds. He advocates for prioritizing smart work over traditional hard work, underscoring the necessity for government officials to stay updated with the latest technological advancements.

Joint CEO Dr. Vikas Naik of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society echoed these sentiments, highlighting tools like Any.do and Excel as effective for task and data management. He shared insights on platforms like the Maharashtra Civil Service portal and 'MahaSampark' app, which enhance public communication with government entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

