Man Sentenced to Life for Brutal Schoolboy Murder in Kattakada

In a case that has shaken the community, a Thiruvananthapuram court sentenced Priyaranjan to life imprisonment for the murder of 15-year-old Adisekhar. The tragedy unfolded on August 30, 2023, when Priyaranjan, spurred by a grudge, deliberately drove his car into the young boy.

The prosecution presented significant evidence, including CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and physical items linking Priyaranjan to the crime. Adisekhar, who had just finished playing football, was attacked without warning, highlighting the calculated nature of the act.

The defense's argument of an accidental car malfunction was dismissed by the court, which upheld the findings that the crime was intentional. The case was meticulously investigated by local authorities, leading to a conviction supported by the overwhelming evidence presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)