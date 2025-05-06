Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds as Police Actions Questioned in Murshidabad Aftermath

A petition released by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court questions the alleged overaction by Bidhannagar police in relation to the Murshidabad communal violence. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh noted it should be heard by a division bench due to its complexity and relevance to ongoing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:47 IST
Controversy Unfolds as Police Actions Questioned in Murshidabad Aftermath
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court witnessed a significant development on Tuesday as a single bench released a petition alleging excessive actions by Bidhannagar police commissionerate. The petitioners claim that the police were unduly targeting the family of a father-son duo, tragically killed in the recent Murshidabad communal violence.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, recognizing the intricacies and broader implications, indicated that the matter is already under scrutiny by a division bench. He suggested that it would be more suitable for the current issue to be addressed there, given the ongoing hearings related to the Murshidabad incidents.

With a directive to place the case records before the Chief Justice, Justice Ghosh highlighted the move by the widows of victims Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan. They allege police aggression, recounting abuse and forced entry by officers which compounded their grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025