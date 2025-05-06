Controversy Unfolds as Police Actions Questioned in Murshidabad Aftermath
A petition released by a single bench of the Calcutta High Court questions the alleged overaction by Bidhannagar police in relation to the Murshidabad communal violence. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh noted it should be heard by a division bench due to its complexity and relevance to ongoing cases.
The Calcutta High Court witnessed a significant development on Tuesday as a single bench released a petition alleging excessive actions by Bidhannagar police commissionerate. The petitioners claim that the police were unduly targeting the family of a father-son duo, tragically killed in the recent Murshidabad communal violence.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, recognizing the intricacies and broader implications, indicated that the matter is already under scrutiny by a division bench. He suggested that it would be more suitable for the current issue to be addressed there, given the ongoing hearings related to the Murshidabad incidents.
With a directive to place the case records before the Chief Justice, Justice Ghosh highlighted the move by the widows of victims Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan. They allege police aggression, recounting abuse and forced entry by officers which compounded their grievances.
