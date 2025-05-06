Left Menu

Healing Not Hostility: Javed Rana Advocates Peace Amidst Conflict

Jammu and Kashmir minister Javed Rana emphasized non-violence despite ongoing tensions with Pakistan. After visiting injured victims of a tragic accident, he commended the army's preparedness but stressed that war is not a viable solution. Rana also urged for peace in response to recent terror incidents.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Minister Javed Rana on Tuesday underscored the importance of peace, asserting that war is not a viable solution to ongoing conflicts, amidst the region's prolonged proxy war with Pakistan.

The senior National Conference leader, representing the Mendhar constituency near the border, made his remarks during a visit to the Government Medical College in Rajouri. He was there to check on ten individuals who sustained serious injuries in an accident that claimed four lives, including that of a soldier, in the Mankote area of Mendhar, Poonch district.

Highlighting the forthcoming nationwide civil defence mock drills, Rana affirmed the readiness of India's esteemed military but reiterated that the best course is to avoid war, given the troubling aftermath of recent terrorist attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

