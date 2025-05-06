Left Menu

US Sanctions Myanmar's KNA for Human Trafficking and Scams

The United States has imposed sanctions on Myanmar's Karen National Army, targeting its leader Col. Saw Chit Thu and his sons for alleged involvement in human trafficking and online scams. The sanctions prohibit their access to US-controlled assets, aiming to disrupt criminal networks exploiting vulnerable individuals.

Updated: 06-05-2025 17:10 IST
US Sanctions Myanmar's KNA for Human Trafficking and Scams
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

The US Treasury Department has sanctioned the Karen National Army (KNA) in Myanmar, accusing them of participating in human trafficking and conducting online scams. Targeted individuals include KNA leader Col. Saw Chit Thu and his sons.

The sanctions prevent access to money and assets under US control and bar US citizens from providing financial services to the sanctioned parties. Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender highlighted the significant revenue generated for criminals at the expense of victims worldwide.

Col. Saw Chit Thu, previously sanctioned by the EU and UK, and spokesperson Lt. Col. Naing Maung Zaw deny the allegations, claiming their activities focus on regional development. The KNA controls areas known to harbor scam syndicates, but the group asserts efforts to address the situation with mass repatriation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

