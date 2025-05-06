Citywide Siren Test Ignites New Era of Emergency Preparedness
Civil Defence officials initiated a comprehensive emergency response system test by activating 75 sirens across the city. The Union home ministry's directive for mock drills arose due to increasing threats following recent tensions with Pakistan. Key stakeholders held meetings to ensure preparations were thorough for the drill.
- Country:
- India
Civil Defence officials initiated a sweeping test of the city's emergency response system on Tuesday by activating 75 sirens installed across various locations.
The directive for these drills emerged from the Union home ministry, which has urged all states to implement mock drills in response to emerging 'new and complex threats' linked to the rising tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror incident. Divisional Warden Yogesh Pardeshi confirmed the testing of sirens, ensuring personnel visit each site to verify their operational status.
Coordination efforts are underway as volunteers liaise with multiple agencies such as the district disaster management cell, fire brigade, police, and medical services to orchestrate a comprehensive mock drill. Officials, including District Disaster Management Cell Officer Vitthal Banaute, are meeting with key stakeholders to finalize exercise preparations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack
Goa CM Condemns Brutal Pahalgam Terror Attack
Raveena Tandon and PM Modi Unite in Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack
J-K CM Omar expresses shock over Pahalgam terror attack, calls perpetrators 'animals'
Jammu and Kashmir Stands United Against Pahalgam Terror Attack