Citywide Siren Test Ignites New Era of Emergency Preparedness

Civil Defence officials initiated a sweeping test of the city's emergency response system on Tuesday by activating 75 sirens installed across various locations.

The directive for these drills emerged from the Union home ministry, which has urged all states to implement mock drills in response to emerging 'new and complex threats' linked to the rising tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror incident. Divisional Warden Yogesh Pardeshi confirmed the testing of sirens, ensuring personnel visit each site to verify their operational status.

Coordination efforts are underway as volunteers liaise with multiple agencies such as the district disaster management cell, fire brigade, police, and medical services to orchestrate a comprehensive mock drill. Officials, including District Disaster Management Cell Officer Vitthal Banaute, are meeting with key stakeholders to finalize exercise preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)