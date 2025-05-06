Left Menu

Citywide Siren Test Ignites New Era of Emergency Preparedness

Civil Defence officials initiated a comprehensive emergency response system test by activating 75 sirens across the city. The Union home ministry's directive for mock drills arose due to increasing threats following recent tensions with Pakistan. Key stakeholders held meetings to ensure preparations were thorough for the drill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:58 IST
Citywide Siren Test Ignites New Era of Emergency Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Defence officials initiated a sweeping test of the city's emergency response system on Tuesday by activating 75 sirens installed across various locations.

The directive for these drills emerged from the Union home ministry, which has urged all states to implement mock drills in response to emerging 'new and complex threats' linked to the rising tensions with Pakistan post the Pahalgam terror incident. Divisional Warden Yogesh Pardeshi confirmed the testing of sirens, ensuring personnel visit each site to verify their operational status.

Coordination efforts are underway as volunteers liaise with multiple agencies such as the district disaster management cell, fire brigade, police, and medical services to orchestrate a comprehensive mock drill. Officials, including District Disaster Management Cell Officer Vitthal Banaute, are meeting with key stakeholders to finalize exercise preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025