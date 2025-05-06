Global Leaders Unite for Moscow WWII Victory Day Commemorations

In a significant global diplomatic gathering, 29 world leaders, with China's Xi Jinping among them, are anticipated to attend the World War Two Victory Day commemorations in Moscow. The event, confirmed by Kremlin foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, will occur from May 8-11, culminating with a grand military parade on May 9 at Red Square.

Participating in the event are military units from 13 nations, alongside Russian forces, displaying vehicles and weapons systems. Although several U.S. WWII veterans are expected, the presence of U.S. officials is yet to be determined, despite Kremlin's invitation to the U.S. ambassador to Russia.

North Korean troops will not parade, despite recently confirmed participation with Russia in combat. Representing Pyongyang instead will be North Korea's ambassador. President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire to honor the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)