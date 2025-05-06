Senators Call for Probe on Humanitarian Aid Controls Amid Gaza Crisis
A group of U.S. senators has requested an investigation into whether controls on humanitarian aid by Israel and other countries violate U.S. laws. The investigation aims to explore incidents in regions like Gaza, where aid has been restricted, raising concerns about compliance with international law.
In a new development, six U.S. senators have called for an investigation into potential violations of U.S. laws regarding humanitarian aid restrictions implemented by Israel and other nations. This call comes at a time when the blockade and restriction of aid in conflict zones, particularly Gaza, have highlighted pressing legal and humanitarian concerns.
The senators, all Democrats except for Independent Bernie Sanders, wrote to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro requesting the Government Accountability Office to look into how the U.S. enforces its foreign assistance laws. Their concern centers around Section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act and the Leahy Laws, which restrict aid to foreign entities involved in human rights violations and obstructing aid delivery.
The situation in Gaza has particularly drawn attention after recent conflicts intensified. Humanitarian groups criticize Israel's blockade, which has halted vital aid, citing allegations that Hamas misuses supplies, though these claims are contested. The recent escalation in violence has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, prompting international scrutiny of aid policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
